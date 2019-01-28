Roderick “Rod” Paul Olivier, age 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 27, 2019, at 5:48 a.m. He was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Denham Springs. Rod began his career as a route salesman for Coca-Cola, Hostess Cakes, and Little Debbie. He then soon became the very successful business owner of Rod’s Grocery, Judy’s Superette, Holden Supermarket, and Belle River Grocery. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, and he was an avid sports fan of LSU, the New Orleans Saints, and the New York Yankees. Rod is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Judy Carter Olivier; the special joys of his life: two daughters, Wendi O. Chapman and husband Jimi, Brandi O. Barranco and husband Raymond. PawPaw also leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren who will cherish his memory, Trevor, Braelyn, and Breanna Chapman, and Liam, Audrey, and Harrison Barranco; a brother, Alvin Olivier and wife Charlene; a sister, Linda LeBlanc and husband Norris; and numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Rod is preceded in death by his parents, Dalton and Gladys Duplechain Olivier, and an infant brother, Rodney Olivier. He lived a glorious life and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. Visitation on Thursday will resume at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Mausoleum. Those honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Raymond Barranco, Mike Carter, Jim Chapman, Charlie Chifici, Norris LeBlanc, and Toby LeBlanc. Honorary pallbearer will be Alvin Olivier. The family would like to give a special thanks to our angel of a nurse Paige Wilson of Bayou Home Health and also to the wonderful staff of Canon Hospice. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

