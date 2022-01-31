Roger Dale Graham

Roger Dale Graham

Roger Dale Graham passed away peacefully at his home in Springfield, LA, on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the age of 67. He was born in Denham Springs on December 14, 1954. He was preceded in death by his father, Newton Jay Graham; his mother, Dorothy Williamson Street; a brother, Kenneth Jay Graham; a great-nephew, Harrison Melancon; and many other friends and relatives. Roger was an avid outdoorsman and a retired taxidermist. Hunting and fishing were his passions. He loved mentoring young people and older people, teaching them the enjoyment of the great outdoors. He loved all animals, especially his dogs. He preferred their companionship to humans. Friends will tell you he always had a story to tell. Roger is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sherri Emmons Graham; two stepdaughters, Carmen Beatrice Lout , and Jaime Laurie Bloch and son-in-law, Jeffrey Bloch; a sister, Lorene Estelle Turner, and her husband, Virgil Turner; and his faithful dog, Friend. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital would be greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Life is pending. Arrangements by Church Funeral Home, St Amant, LA. Please visit www.churchfuneralservices.com to view and sign the online guestbook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.