Ronald Dean Raynie, 83, passed away at his residence in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Dec. 20, 2019. Born on Dec. 9, 1936, he was the oldest son of Gora Hayden Raynie and Eleanor Violet Raynie (nee Carlson). Mr. Raynie graduated from the University of Maryland in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Mr. Raynie was a successful businessman who traveled internationally in his work for both the United States government and for nonprofit organizations. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, Boy Scout leader, motorcycle enthusiast, and classic car aficionado. He was a man of faith who enjoyed country music, reading, and camping. Mr. Raynie is survived by his sons Stephen Alan Raynie of Barnesville, Georgia, Richard Craig Raynie of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and James Michael Raynie of Bolingbrook, Illinois; his wife of 60 years, Joyce Audrey Raynie (nee Meinhardt); his grandchildren Cameron Aaron Raynie, Heather Lynn Raynie, Jacob Matthew Raynie, Tobias Ottaway Raynie, Caleb Allyn Raynie, Josiah Hayden Raynie, Benjamin Paul Raynie, and Sophia Regina Raynie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Edward Lee Raynie. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70626, on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will resume on Monday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m., officiated by Rev. Leon Dunn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/donate). Mr. Raynie’s family would like to thank the caring staff of Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care.
