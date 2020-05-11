Ronald Lee Chisholm

Ronald Lee Chisholm

Ronald Lee Chisholm, age 43, beloved son of Linda P Chisholm, went home on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was a resident of Denham Springs and had attended Denham Springs High. He was born on June 6, 1976, in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. He is survived by his mother, Linda Chisholm; grandfather, Harry R. Prather; daughters, Haley Chisholm and Ashley Hanner; brothers, William D. Chisholm Jr. and Darrel Prather, sisters, Anissa Hoover, Jenifer Nelson, grandchildren, Nathan and Cameron Hanner; wife, Jessica Teston Chisholm; stepmother, Vivian Prather; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by fathers, William D. Chisholm and Ronald Lee Prather; wife, Shannon Gail Chisholm; daughter, Hannah Marie Chisholm. He attended Denham Springs Church of Christ and Bethany Church. Thank you to our Church Family for all of your prayers. A private service will be held at a later time. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com or send condolences to Linda Chisholm.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.