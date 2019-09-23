Ronald “Ronnie” W. Johnson died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Our Lady of The Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 50 years old. He was a resident of Denham Springs and a native of Pensacola, FL. He is survived by his four children, Christopher Clayton Johnson, Justin “Cody” Dewayne Johnson, Taylor Nicole Johnson, Ashton Shay Johnson; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wonderlon Faye Johnson; his father, Billy Wayne Johnson; and his sister, Melinda Johnson. The family will conduct private services at a later date and time.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Denham Springs couple joins reality show to find family they've never met
- Livingston Parish school system to add virtual school, Murphy says
- UPDATE | I-12 crash victim identified as Hammond woman
- School Board committee wants more information on CTE students doing media work
- BREAKING | Boil Advisory issued for parts of Walker
- Southeastern Louisiana University earns national rankings with U.S. News and World Report
- 18-wheeler crossed I-12 median before fatal collision, State Police say
- FOOTBALL | Albany starts fast, fends off Springfield's second-half surge in 56-34 win
- Denham Springs, Gravity Drainage District 1 team up to provide survey on resident's drainage concerns
- CONTENT HUB | FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL -- WEEK 3
Images
Videos
Commented
- Denham Springs, Gravity Drainage District 1 team up to provide survey on resident's drainage concerns (2)
- UPDATE | Witnesses say victim not armed; jury convicts man in slaying (1)
- Denham Springs Police Department identifies man suspected of defrauding victim suffering from Alzheimer's (1)
- Parish council approves expansion of Ward II Water (1)
- Walker City Council condemns house, ends year-long process (1)
- Early voting begins September 28; officials remind voters of new satellite location in Denham Springs (1)
- Livingston Parish Assessor tells parish council Livingston Parish has $571 million in taxable property value (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Hunt for money targeted wrong millage (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Sep 23Free
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23Free
-
Sep 23Free
-
Sep 23Free
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24Free
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.