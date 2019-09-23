Ronald “Ronnie” W. Johnson died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Our Lady of The Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 50 years old. He was a resident of Denham Springs and a native of Pensacola, FL. He is survived by his four children, Christopher Clayton Johnson, Justin “Cody” Dewayne Johnson, Taylor Nicole Johnson, Ashton Shay Johnson; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wonderlon Faye Johnson; his father, Billy Wayne Johnson; and his sister, Melinda Johnson. The family will conduct private services at a later date and time.

