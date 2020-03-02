Ronnie “Ole Daddy” Butler, Sr., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 68 after a brief illness. He was born in Delhi, LA, and a resident of Walker. He was a retired industrial mechanic. Visitation will be held at Carroll Baptist Church in Walker, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery in Walker. He was married to his loving and caring wife Joyce Graham Butler one day shy of 46 years; his children, grand and great-grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He loved them all dearly. Daughter and spouse, Tiffany and Paul; sons and spouses, DeWain and Renee and Luke and Jessica; sister and spouse, Barbara and Dennis Sheffield; brother and spouse, Carl and Cindy Butler; six grandchildren, Lauren and husband Drew, Austin, Marissa and husband Seth, Kori, Olivia and Bella; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Hudson with the third great-grandchild arriving in August; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald and Lawren Graham, Brenda and Tim Rainwater and Dianne Graham. Preceded in death by his parents, William Herman and Sadie DeVoter Butler; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Leona Graham; brother, Billy Joe Butler; brothers-in-law, Jr. Ray and David Graham. Pallbearers will be Jason Defretas, Nathan Sharon, Michael Barfield, Jr., David Sharon, Thomas Turbeville, Earl Graham, Roger Warner and Todd Sheffield. Honorary pallbearers will be Buck Sheffield, Doug Craig, Billy House, Donald Graham, Dennis Sheffield, Craig Delatte, Tim Rainwater, Carl Butler and Jayson Carradine. He was a member of Carroll Baptist Church in Walker. He loved spending time with his family, loving on his dogs, working on old cars and riding his lawn mower. He helped everyone in our little neighborhood. He was a man with many jokes and always ready to tell a great story. Memorial donations may be made to Carroll Baptist Church, 13980 Friendship Road, Walker, LA, 70785. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
