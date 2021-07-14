Ronnie Paul Hohensee, 64, a native of Donaldsonville, LA, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away July 10, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. “I fought the good fight. I have finished my course.” 2nd Timothy 4:7. Retired owner of R & R Flooring having worked with area builders for over 45 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing at his camp in Maurepas, nationwide motorcycle adventures with his wife and good friends, cooking, gardening and cutting grass. Always ready and willing with a helping hand and heart. A hard-working husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Ronnie is preceded in death by father and mother, Carroll and Lula Hohensee; father in law and mother in law, Forest T. “Jack” and Sadie Carr; twin sister Connie Ann Hohensee Allen; and brother in law, Dennis Lavigne. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jackie Carr Hohensee; sister and brother in law, Yvonne and Lucius Lazarus of Destin, Florida; brother and partner, Carroll Hohensee and Caroline Dunham of Stone Mountain, GA; brother and sister in law, Steven and Marie Hohensee of Denham Springs, LA; three sisters in law and two brothers in law, Catherine and William Pierre Jones of Walker, LA, Patricia and A.J. Crayon of Phoenix, AZ, Winnie Sue Carr Lavigne of Walker, LA; numerous nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion, Breezy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 1PM until 3PM. The Memorial Service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3PM officiated by Dr. Thomas Ray. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronnie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org. Condolences may be offered online at www.thompsoncares.com.
