Rose Genusa Jones, age 69, died on the morning of October 7, 2020, after a courageous battle against brain cancer. She was born on March 26, 1951, in Independence, LA, and is survived by her husband, Herman S. Jones III; son, Brad J. Bourgoyne and wife Molly; grandchildren, Joseph, Anna, and David Bourgoyne; sisters, Mary Genusa Guzzardo and Felice McLaughlin; brother, Frank Genusa and wife Mary; cousin, Antoinette (Toni) Liuzza who was like a sister to her throughout her life. She is preceded in death by her mother, Rosie D. Genusa and father, Joe Genusa; sister, Anna Mae Bourgoyne; and brother, Salvadore Genusa. Rose graduated from Amite High School in 1969 and later received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Southeastern Louisiana University. After college, she began working for the IRS, first as an Office Auditor and later as an IRS Revenue Agent. During the latter part of her career she served as an IRS Indian Tribal Government Specialist. Rose retired from the IRS in March of 2013. Family was the center of Rose’s life. She and Herman were married for 34 years and her son, Brad, Molly, and their children were the light of her life. She absolutely adored her grandchildren. Rose loved traveling and camping with Herman and a great circle of friends and family. She loved antiquing and exploring flea markets and garage sales. Rose was so proud of her Italian heritage. One of her most cherished trips was to her ancestral birthplace in Sicily. Rose was always the life of any gathering and was renowned for her quick wit and joke telling, particularly her Boudreaux and Thibodeaux jokes. Rose never met a stranger and took every opportunity to reach out to support others and to help those in need. She had a great passion for animals and truly adored her dogs, Sparky and Peaches. Rest in peace, dear, sweet Rose. Our lives will never be the same without you, but you will live on in our hearts forever. Thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and the caregivers from Griswold Home Care for their kindness and assistance. A special thanks to Toshika Brown-Patterson for her exceptional compassion and loving care, particularly during Rose’s final days. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Visitation will be at Brandon Thompson Funeral Home, located at 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA, 70726, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mass, conducted by Father Matthew Graham, will follow at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at 865 Hatchell Ln., Denham Springs, LA, 70726. Rose’s eulogy will be delivered a few minutes before Mass starts. Rose will be laid to rest in the Colonial Cemetery and Mausoleum located at 13433 Vitrano Lane, Independence, LA, 70443. There will be no formal procession from the church to the cemetery. Graveside services will be conducted by family Deacon, Jeff Easley. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
