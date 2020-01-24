Rosela Anne James, known to friends as “Anne,” passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, at age 73. A native of Denham Springs, Louisiana, Anne lived most of her adult life in Chicago. She spent many years teaching high school math in the Chicago area. Anne’s hobbies included reading, art, and American history. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Colin) and son Robert (Rose) and two grandchildren, Keira and Grace. Additional survivors include her two sisters, Marie James and Ruth James, and three brothers, Michael James, Shelly James (Linda), and Aaron James (the late Rachael). Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Alice Sanders James and Shelly James. Private family services will be held.
