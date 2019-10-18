Rowena Fay Clarke Howard, a loving Christian mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at The Carpenter House, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 85 years old and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She leaves behind to cherish her memories two sons, Chris L. Howard and wife Dianne, and Jay A. Howard and wife Cynthia; two daughters, Lauren Howard Coyle and husband Jay, and Leslie Howard Restivo and husband Joe; 11 grandchildren, Robert, Ryan and Logan Howard, Rebecca Howard Ray and Melanie Howard Hall, Brandt, Trenton, Quincy and Alyson Coyle, Davin Restivo and Ragan Restivo Foskey; 12 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Wyatt and Alexander Howard, Elan, Sutton, Hannuh, Amanda and JR Ray, Lawson and Annabelle Restivo, Emerson Coyle and Azelle Rider. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ragan F. Howard; parents, Fate L. and Mary F. Clarke; and sister, Jewel Clarke. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 and will resume from 8 a.m. until service at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 conducted by Rev. Tim Norris. Burial and graveside service will be held at East Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Vossburg, MS, at 2:30 p.m. A special thank you to the staff of The Carpenter House and to her wonderful caregivers, Rachel Gill and Donna Jernigan, for the love and care given to our family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DLEA Ministries, P.O. Box 1786, Ocean Springs, MS, 39566-1786; email: dlafferty@cableone.net. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.