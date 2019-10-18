Rowena Fay Clarke Howard, a loving Christian mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at The Carpenter House, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 85 years old and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She leaves behind to cherish her memories two sons, Chris L. Howard and wife Dianne, and Jay A. Howard and wife Cynthia; two daughters, Lauren Howard Coyle and husband Jay, and Leslie Howard Restivo and husband Joe; 11 grandchildren, Robert, Ryan and Logan Howard, Rebecca Howard Ray and Melanie Howard Hall, Brandt, Trenton, Quincy and Alyson Coyle, Davin Restivo and Ragan Restivo Foskey; 12 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Wyatt and Alexander Howard, Elan, Sutton, Hannuh, Amanda and JR Ray, Lawson and Annabelle Restivo, Emerson Coyle and Azelle Rider. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ragan F. Howard; parents, Fate L. and Mary F. Clarke; and sister, Jewel Clarke. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 and will resume from 8 a.m. until service at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 conducted by Rev. Tim Norris. Burial and graveside service will be held at East Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Vossburg, MS, at 2:30 p.m. A special thank you to the staff of The Carpenter House and to her wonderful caregivers, Rachel Gill and Donna Jernigan, for the love and care given to our family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DLEA Ministries, P.O. Box 1786, Ocean Springs, MS, 39566-1786; email: dlafferty@cableone.net. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING | Car runs into Rotolo's in Walker
- Albany Police Chief Russell Hutchinson dies, longest serving chief in state at 41 years
- Driver involved in fatal hit-and-run turns herself in, Denham Springs Police Department says
- Taylor Faucheux crowned 2019 Walker High homecoming queen
- Single-car crash sends occupants of overturned vehicle to hospital with ‘minor injuries’
- Livingston Parish Assessor's Office not under active investigation at this time
- NO RUNOFF | After nearly $1 million spent on Senate District 13 race, J. Rogers Pope claims (slim) outright victory
- Livingston motorcyclist dies in La. 42 accident, State Police say
- Live Oak High graduate serves as culinary specialist in U.S. Navy
- BESE District 6 candidates pro-teacher, anti-Common Core
Images
Videos
Commented
- BREAKING | Killian Alderman sought by LPSO (3)
- Massive fire at Mo-Dad Utilities in Denham Springs requires over seven departments to tame (2)
- Driver involved in fatal hit-and-run turns herself in, Denham Springs Police Department says (2)
- Birth Announcement: Mica Rayden Lambert (1)
- COUNCIL FORUM | District 6 candidates say drainage the top issue (1)
- Process to demolish 'Wet City Hall' could take next step Monday; flood recovery continues for Denham (1)
- FOOTBALL | Bonura filling multiple roles for Bulldogs (1)
- Early voting begins September 28; officials remind voters of new satellite location in Denham Springs (1)
- I PANICKED, SHE PANICKED | Zip tie choked victim, murder defendant says in police video (1)
- Check out the complete schedule of events for the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21Free
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22Free
-
Oct 22
- Updated
Mildred “Joesy” Minvielle Snelgrove, 73, of Satsuma, LA, gaine…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.