After bravely battling cancer for nearly eighteen years, Ellen Roxanne Roberts Mulhearn died on October 3, 2021, at her home in Denham Springs. She was 67 years old. Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents Lorraine and Harold Roberts of Ruston. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Fred Mulhearn of Denham Springs; her son Rob, daughter-in-law Tammy, and grandsons Elliott and Cole, of Baton Rouge; and her son Dylan, daughter-in-law Ashley, and grandson Dorian, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee. She is also survived by two sisters, Susan Lester (husband Mark) of Dubach and Janine Lewis (husband Richard) of Ruston, and two brothers, Michael Roberts of Ruston and Stuart Keith Roberts (wife Stacy) of Knoxville, Tennessee. She had many friends and relatives, including four nieces who, over the years, were particularly close to her: Rachel Lewis, Rebecca Smart, Judith Roberts, and Amanda Francois. Roxanne grew up in Ruston and met her husband there. They worked together in his family’s flower shop, and she was active in the Jaycee Jaynes. After Roxanne and family moved to Denham Springs, she worked as a Realtor. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs where she taught Sunday School, worked in the nursing home ministry, and was a long-time member of the Jackson-Day Sunday School Class. The family expresses gratitude to Roxanne’s First Methodist Church family, to Dr. Lauren Zatarain, and to the staff of Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for their special care and support during her time of need. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10, at 2:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs with the Rev. Scott Bullock presiding. Visitation will begin at noon. Masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 316 Centerville Street NW, Denham Springs, LA, 70726.
