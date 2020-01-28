Ruby Jewel McMillan Bray, 72, went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her home in Walker, LA. She loved to read and study her Bible and spend time with her family. Ruby was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Friday, January 31, from 12 p.m. until service at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Jeremy Ferachi. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Alford Bray; children and their spouses, Andy and Cindy Bray, and Jennifer and Arthur Marquez; grandchildren, Mya and Addison; brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Amanda McMillan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Vera McMillan; and siblings, Ouida Stepp, George McMillan, and Paul McMillan. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
