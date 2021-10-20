Russell Leland Lanehart, Jr., passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the age of 79, at his residence in Denham Springs, LA. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on November 26, 1941, to the late Russell Leland, Sr., and Yandell Kidd Lanehart. Russell is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa Lee Lanehart; children, Denise Lanehart of Friendswood, TX, Lara Mouser of False River, LA, Charles Lee Lanehart (Alaina) of Spring, TX, Caitlin Lanehart (Kyle Richardson) of Denham Springs, LA; sister Judith Wingate (Ray) of Gonzales, LA; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patricia Oliver and Yandell Peyronnin; his son, Russell Wayne Lanehart; and daughter, Lisa Benedicto. Russell was a kind, generous, and funny man; always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed spending his time with his family, watching sports, and working on any type of machine. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA, Saturday, October 23, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m.
