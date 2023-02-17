Russell “Rusty” Keith Graham

Rusty passed away joining family and friends who went before him at the age of 59 years old. He was born May 13, 1962, and passed away Jan. 27, 2023. Rusty passed away at home unexpectedly with his loving mother Bonnie Miller Graham Clary and sisters Bernita Smith and Rose Hyatt. Rusty will be remembered for his deep love of all his family, especially for his mother Bonnie. He was an avid reader and writer. He did write a lot of poetry and had been published previously. He had a kind and loving heart. Left to remember him are his mother Bonnie Clary, sisters Linda Nevels, Bernita Smith, Rose Hyatt, Shari Fontenot (Larry) and Amanda Williams (Dre) and stepbrother Calvin (Clooney) Clary. Also survived by nieces Morgan Bourgeois (Brandon), Lacey Nevels, Lindsey O’Bryant (Kenny), Sabrina Lopez (Jimmy), Drea Williams, nephew Nicholas Roberts and Christopher Smith (Ellen). He is survived by numerous great nieces and nephews. Rusty’s loved ones that went before him were Father Russell K Graham and Stepmother Shirley Graham, Stepfather Calvin Clary Sr., Grandparents Lindsey and Odilee Miller and Albert and Madee Graham, Niece Shanna Corman and Great Nephew Peyton O’Bryant and Stepbrother Michael Clary. In lieu of flowers please donate to local elderly aid charity and Alzheimer’s. Remembrance will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at 9100 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, LA, 70726.

