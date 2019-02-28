Russell Scott Lenard was born Sept. 30, 1965, and departed from life on Feb. 19, 2019, at the age of 53. He is survived by his children, Scotty and Heather Lenard; grandchild, McKenzie Lenard; grandmother, Rae McKenzie; mother; brother, Michael L Lenard; nephew and nieces, Brittany Blount, Kristen Mckenzie Payne, Hunter and Starlah Lenard. Russell was preceded in death by his father, William L. Lenard ; grandfather, Roy McKenzie; and sister, Kimberly Polk. Mr. Lenard's service will be held private with immediate family.

