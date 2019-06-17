Ruth May Dupuy

Ruth May Fontenot Dupuy, beloved wife of deceased Thomas Adam Dupuy, and devoted mother of Rodney Dupuy Sr., Lynette Dupuy Ernest and Norma Dupuy Webb, went home to be with her Lord on June 14, 2019. At 97 years of age Ruth was still working on her crafts and gardening, loves of her life superseded only by her love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by daughter-in-law, Billie Lynn Dupuy; son-in-law Joseph Ernest; grandchildren, Rodney Dupuy Jr.. Shane Dupuy, Dames Dupuy, Daniel Dupuy, Jospeh Ernest II, Yancey Ernest, Kent Ryan and Justin Webb; great-grandchildren, Montana Dupuy, Julia Ernest, Chloe Ernest, James Ernest, John Paul Pemon Anderson, McKenzie Dupuy, Jacob Dupuy, and Wooddreaux Dupuy. She was born on May 4, 1922, in Whitehall, Louisiana. Preceding her in death were her husband of 68 years; her parents, Noah and Mattie Fontenot; her sisters, Josephine Picou, Pearl Howes, Gloria Dupuy; brother Eugene Fontenot, along with three infant brothers. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 22494 Highway 22, Maurepas, Louisiana 70449. Interment will follow in Maurepas Cemetery, Maurepas, Louisiana. Much gratitude to special friends who loved and cared for Ruth and special thanks to North Oaks Hospice for compassion and wonderful care. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
