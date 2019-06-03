Mrs. Sammy Reeves Galbraith, born and raised in Ada, Oklahoma, at the age of 94, died peacefully in her home in Livingston, Louisiana, on May 21, 2019. Her request was “grieve not, nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you. Sorrow will soon fade away - memories will last forever.” She is survived by her son, David G. Galbraith; daughter, Nancy G. Hinson and husband Glen; brother, David R. Reeves; granddaughters, Alicia G. Buchanan and husband Jeremy, Lindsey E. McCaskill and husband Brian, and Ashlyn E. McMorris; step-grandsons, Dustin S. Hinson and Milton (Ray) Hinson; and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ott C. and Leona R. Reeves; husband, David G. Galbriath, Sr.; son James (Jimmy) K. Galbraith; and brothers Ott, Bill, and Phillip Reeves. Funeral services will be held at Livingston United Methodist Church at 29725 S. Poplar Street, Livingston, LA 70754. Visitation will held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Rev. Stephen Hebert and Rev. Rick Wright. Pallbearers will be Michael Buchanan, Stephen Hebert, Dustin Hinson, Mike Hughes, Brian McCaskill, and Phil Reeves. Donations may be made to Livingston United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 155, Livingston, Louisiana or Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- American Idol winner Laine Hardy to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
- Walker man arrested on drug charges
- PARDS partners with Raising Cane's to upgrade South Park's dog park; North Park may see dog park in future
- Cases of Hepatitis A on the rise in Livingston Parish, State Department of Health says
- Professional racing motorcycles stolen from Denham Springs residence
- Southeastern names more than 4,000 to Spring 2019 honors lists, including 541 from Livingston Parish
- Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seeking woman on drug-related counts
- Felony arrests for March 20-27, 2019
- Wildlife and Fisheries to offer prizes for catching tagged fish during free fishing weekend June 8-9
- Albany native continues family tradition of military service
Images
Videos
Commented
- Killian, Entergy at odds over franchise fee (2)
- Parish Ordinance Committee puts dirt fill limit on hold, sets sights on 'freeboard' (1)
- ‘They’re lifesavers’ | Foster Village officially opens doors with ribbon-cutting ceremony, aims to provide support for children in foster care (1)
- 58 lot subdivision proposed for Cockerham Road draws pressure at Planning and Zoning (1)
- Walker police launches Click It or Ticket Campaign for seatbelt use (1)
- Here’s the complete schedule for American Idol contestant Laine Hardy’s homecoming, which includes stop at the Governor’s Mansion, parade and concert (1)
- Parish Council unanimously approves 'Fire Prevention Bureau' through District 4 (1)
- Laine Hardy comes home | Photo Gallery (1)
- SOFTBALL | Live Oak relieves duties of long-time head softball coach Michelle Morris (1)
Few of the gathered Tigers at Monday’s selection show viewing party reacted at all when the brackets for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Championships came out in full, but surely those watching at home might’ve reacted like the two Louisiana natives turned LSU infielders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.