Samuel Houston “Sambo” Sims, Sr. passed away at 6:06 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home in Denham Springs at the age of 79. He was a native of Corbin, LA, and was a retired heavy equipment operator with Local 406 and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Visitation will be held at Amite Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, Building B in Denham Springs on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Michael Luce. Inurnment will follow at the LA National Cemetery in Zachary at 2:30 p.m. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois Cecile “Cyl” Allen Sims; children, Lois Susan Hansen and husband Kim, Sandra Neal and husband Jeff, Sheri and Don Harris and Samuel “Bo” Sims, Jr. and wife Debbie; sister, Diane and husband Elmer Allen; grandchildren, Brandie Cook and husband Dustin, David “Bear” Borne, Jr. and wife Heather, Ashley Kline and husband Bryan, Bradley James, Amber Junco and husband Benjamin, Levi Neal, Samuel “Buddy” Sibley and Madisyn Sims; great-grandchildren, Tyler Borne, Gavin, Cook, Natalie Cook, Fritha Doiga, Trenton James, Laikyn Beaux McCurry and Kayden Grace Kline; his pet, Rose; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He is preceded in death by his parents, Murray Henry Sims and Mary Ella Smith Sims; siblings, twins, Clyde and Claude Sims, Mary Alice Harrell, Lula Mae Jarreau, Tommy Sims, Jimmy Sims, Huey Sims and Wayne Sims. He was a member of Amite Baptist Church in Denham Springs. Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and staff, especially the nurses, Trisha Crowley, Farah Schexnayder, Tiffany Michal and social worker, Kristen Wilcox and Dr. Guillory and special thanks to Joyce Erwin and Ricky Miller, Jr. and a special thanks to Church Funeral Services including Robyn and Milton and John Minton. Dad’s Special Saying was, Can’t Get Em Up, Can’t Get Em Up, Can’t Get Em Up in the morning. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
