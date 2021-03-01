Sarah Ann Averett Stafford

Sarah Ann Averett Stafford

Sarah Ann Averett Stafford, a loving, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to her eternal home on Saturday, February 27, 2021. She was 76 years old and a lifelong resident of Colyell. She was a retired caregiver supervisor with the Hammond Developmental Center and worked in banking for many years. She leaves behind to cherish her memories daughter, Rachel Johnson and husband Gregory; two sons, Jerry W. Stafford, Jr., and wife Shelly, Douglas Stafford and wife Angela; granddaughter, Shelbi Purvis and husband Kaleb; seven grandchildren, Bryant, Rebekah, Annabelle Johnson, William, John, Makenzie Stafford, Kaley Crotwell; two great-grandchildren, Gannon and Griffyn Purvis; brother, Michael D. Averett; niece, Melissa Mineweaser and husband Timothy and their children Hannah and Jacob; nephew, Michael D. Averett, Jr., and husband Paul. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation resumes at the church on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Colyell Community Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Argilee Averett and her sister-in-law, Diana Averett.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.