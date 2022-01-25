Sarah Ann Landry Riley Scott, a resident of Denham Springs, was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She made her peaceful transition to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m. Sarah leaves many to cherish her memories, 2 children: Rayfield (Phylicia) Riley, III and Elder Raphineas (Maria) Riley; 3 siblings, Charles Landry, Sr., Mary Elizabeth Smith, and Daniel Landry, Sr.; 3 foster siblings, Rosalie Washington, Leroy Lee, and Phillip Williams; 7 grandchildren, Alexaudrea, Rachael, Raphineas Jr., Raychelle, Raydan, Rayann, and Rayfield IV; a "God grand-daughter" Kendra; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, God-children, other relatives, friends, associates, and loved ones. Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Saintsville Church of God in Christ in the W.K. Gordon Prayer Garden located at 8930 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811, with Pastor Adolphus T. White officiating. Interment service will be private, burial will be in Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA.

