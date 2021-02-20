Scott Michael Mayfield

Scott Michael Mayfield

Scott Michael Mayfield, 51, of Walker, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at BR General after a difficult journey with Leiomyosarcoma (cancer). He was a beloved husband, father, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, teacher, coach, and friend. He grew up in Baton Rouge and Negreet, LA. Scott was a 1987 graduate of Negreet High School, attended Northwestern, and graduated from Southeastern. He worked several years at Baton Rouge Youth as a recreational therapist with group home adolescents. Scott then decided to pursue his passion of education and coaching. His first 2 years of teaching were at Glen Oaks Park Elementary with the remainder of his life teaching and coaching for nearly 20 years at Denham Springs Junior High. Coach Mayfield has touched an endless amount of lives, instilled many incredible values into young minds in addition to parents, friends, and colleagues. He was a problem-solver, tremendous motivator, an avid sportsman, a coed softball player, and a gardener. He will forever be missed by all who knew him, especially his wife of 22 years, Kristen Mayfield, and his children, Madeline & Mitchell. Our family has been wrapped with love by so many throughout this journey. We also have deep appreciation for the wonderful oncology nurses and caregivers at BR General and the doctors and staff at Duke Medical­­ in NC. Please, join us to celebrate and remember Coach Mayfield on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Denham Springs Junior High, 401 Hatchell Lane. A memorial service will follow for family and colleagues. Matthew 11:28 “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.