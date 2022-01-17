Shelby Elaine LeBlanc went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the age of 25, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Shelby was born on Sept. 25, 1996, and was a native of Covington, Louisiana. Shelby graduated from Denham Springs High School and attended Denham Springs Beauty College. She had many outstanding talents, including playing the guitar, violin, and had an artistic flare. She loved life and was a joy to all who loved her. She will be sadly and greatly missed by her family. Shelby is survived by her father, Christopher J. LeBlanc; mother, Landry Travis Robichaux; two beautiful children, Orion James Boudreaux (5 years) and Emerie Raine Baron (21 months). Grandmothers are Debbie L. Sanchez and Mary Travis Guy, and significant other, Trey Baron. She was preceded in death by grandfathers, Roy J. Leblanc and Eugene Travis. Her beautiful life will be celebrated in a memorial service, at a later date. Those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. Fly with the Angels, Shelby...you have been set free.
