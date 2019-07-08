Shelby Jean Bethune Charlton went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the age of 77. She was a resident of Denham Springs, and native of Thomaston, GA. She leaves behind her daughter, Tammy Waddell and husband Billy; brother, Ronnie Bethune; grandchildren, Mandy Bihm and husband Jeremy, Jennifer Hailey, L.B. Waddell and his wife Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Austin, Addy, Brielle, Braxon, Ellie, Layla, Logan, Lauren, and one more expected January 2020; step-daughter, Carol Gaspard and her husband Dino; as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. Shelby is preceded in death by her husband, Mac Charlton; parents, George and Odessa Bethune; Brothers, Jack Bethune, Wesley Bethune and his wife Thelma; sister, Dorothy Sikes and her husband Hugh. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of McLin & Manley Funeral Home, Walker, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the funeral service at 5 p.m. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Shelby Charlton.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Amazing experience’ | Laine Hardy rocks the crowd during ‘A Capitol Fourth’ performance
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 15-year-old girl
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office finds missing 15-year-old girl
- Authorities apprehend man believed to be involved with attempted theft of Home Depot stores
- Woman charged with cruelty to animals after investigation finds nearly 100 animals in ‘poor living conditions,’ Port Vincent Police Department says
- ‘For my hometown’ | Denham Springs native Ernest Scott inducted into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame
- Sheriff's office seeks to identify suspect in early morning burglary, property destruction
- SOUTHEASTERN @ LIVINGSTON | New director looks to re-brand Literacy and Technology Center
- District Court dismisses case against Livingston Parish Detention Center health staff
- Restore Louisiana program announces first round of post-DOB guidance checks will be sent
Images
Videos
Commented
- POLL | What do you think is the main cause of drainage issues? (8)
- OPINION | Editorial: Gooodbye Call & Comment; successor coming (2)
- CLEANING UP THE SEWER | Ordinance committee chairman looks to begin discussion on independent treatment plants (1)
- On Livingston Parish waterways when they're closed? That now carries a fine... or jail time (1)
- ‘A different feeling’ | Work of Louisiana Photographic Society on display at Arts Council of Livingston Parish through July (1)
- Walker City Council revokes license for massage spa (1)
- Proposed Livingston Parish sewer ordinance gets slow start in committee (1)
- Livingston Parish News claims 24 national awards, including 2nd in General Excellence (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thursday, June 13, 2019 (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Shelby Jean Bethune Charlton went to her Heavenly home on Satu…
- Updated
James “Jimmy” Russell Purvis, a resident of Denham Springs, pa…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.