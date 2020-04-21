Born January 28,1952, Sid was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Denham Springs. He was a rugged outdoorsman, passionate history buff, consummate story man and jack of all trades. He passed away at home on April 7, 2020. He had a large group of friends who shared his passions, many of whom have reached out with sympathies and offers of support. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Haynes Schexnayder, sons, Trae and Michael Haynes, and sisters Annie Guillaume (Chris) and Peggy Willie (Norwood) and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Dale Haynes, Sr. and Mary Helen Olinde Haynes, and sisters, Francis H. Stevens and Anna M Sylvester. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.