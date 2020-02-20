Sonia Lea Bueche, 53, of Watson, LA, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Live Oak United Methodist Church Family Life Center, from 8:30 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. in the church sanctuary, officiated by Dr. Mark Crosby. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Bryan Bueche; children, Amanda Lea Bueche, Alyssa Gail Bueche, and William Blair Bueche; grandchildren, Carter and Camille Bueche; mother, Ann Lea; sister, Sylvia Lea; brothers, Michael and Steven Lea; as well as a wealth of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Lea, Jr. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Holden community mourns loss of student-athlete Nathan Raymond
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding missing French Settlement woman
- Fatal single-vehicle crash claims the life of Holden teenager, State Police say
- ‘All good things must come to an end’ | Popular Livingston bar and grill closes after eight years, owner announces via social media
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks three who allegedly stole from Juban Crossing retailer; check out witness video
- Louisiana Auditor's annual report tallies $642 million in possible waste and inefficiency
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy will not face criminal charges in fatal off-duty shooting, District Attorney says
- Louisiana Gov. Edwards defends budget proposal's lack of dedicated money for teacher raises
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Holden-Maurepas playoff game goes well beyond basketball
- Checkpoints, patrols planned in Livingston Parish through Mardi Gras holiday, Sheriff’s Office says
Videos
Audio
- Comic Con organizers chat with the Livingston Parish News
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 18, 2020!
- Real Life, Real Crime with the Livingston Parish News
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 19, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 17, 2020!
- With season winding down, Lady Bulldogs have sights on a home playoff game
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 14, 2020!
- Discover Nature Family Program with the Livingston Parish News
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 12, 2020!
- Denham Springs coach Blake Zito joins the show
Collections
- Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs High Variety Show 2020 | Photo Gallery
- COLLEGE BASEBALL | Indiana at LSU | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Walker at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- Walker-area students rehearse for 'West Side Story' | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Loranger at Albany | Photo Gallery
- BOYS SOCCER | Zachary at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Not one, but two: Two Denham Springs High students named National Merit Scholarship Finalists (1)
- Parish Council grants Hobby Lobby property tax exemption (1)
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Red-hot Live Oak throttles Denham Springs in 59-34 non-district victory (1)
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - January 23, 2020! (1)
- Parish Council asks East Baton Rouge Council not to give Livingston Parish development tax exemption (1)
- Walker breaks ground on new, $5.9 million city hall with expected completion in February, 2021 (1)
- Report: Louisiana would lose $4 billion, risk coverage for 900,000 if ACA repealed; skeptics call prediction 'doom and gloom' (1)
- Melanie Curtin, third suspect in Perkins case, is out on bond, Sheriff’s Office confirms (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Opening act! Lady Cats, Lady Jackets face each other to start District 4-5A play (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Lady Eagles atone for earlier loss to Lady Bulldogs with nail-biting 56-53 win (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26Free
-
Feb 26Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.