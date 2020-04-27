Sonya (Marlene) Adams Foret
Sonya (Marlene) Adams Foret passed away peacefully at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on April 21, 2020. She was 61 years of age. She was a resident of Walker, Louisiana. Sonya is survived by her two children, Racey Ezell Adams and spouse Dawn Michelle Adams, Sonya Yvonne Roundtree; her nine grandchildren, Corey Severio, Kelci Labruzzo, Destin Adams, Payton Johnson, Gavin Adams, D. J. Johnson, Nevaeh Adams, Avah Adams, and Hayden Lucas; her two great-grandchildren, Solacity Hall and Caden Severio. She is also survived by her four siblings, Cathy Sanchez, Carl Adams, Jr., Chris Adams, and Stacey Williams. Sonya was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Edgar Adams, Sr., and Claudine Lambert Adams as well as her grandson, Jade Severio. Churches Funeral Services are in charge of arrangements. There will be no public services at this time.

