Stephanie Sanchez, of Livingston, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on April 16,2020 from a brain aneurysm at the age of 54. She leaves behind her two sons John Royce McLin and Daniel Adam Mclin and their father Royce Mclin. She is also survived by her mother Aliene Sanchez, brother Ricky Sanchez and wife Pat, sister Rhonda Davis and husband Jack, niece Leslie melerine and husband Chad, niece Bridget Sanchez, nephews Christopher Sanchez, Jesse Davis V and Stephen Davis. She is preceded by her father Silas Sanchez Jr., grandmother Mildred Sanchez, grandfather Allen Ezell, grandmother Annie Matil Ezell. There will be an invitation-only graveside service not to exceed 10 people, due to the current state restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday April 20, 2020 at Carter Cemetery, Springfield, LA officiated by Pastor Rusty Silvertooth. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.