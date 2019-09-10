Stephen P. Norgress, 74, of Deland, Florida, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1945 in Baton Rouge, LA, to Lewis A and Eleanor P Norgress. Steve graduated from Live Oak High School in Watson, LA, and LSU, where he earned his BS in Industrial Tech and through R.O.T.C., achieved his lifelong dream of flying. He served his country in Vietnam as a pilot in the Airforce, retiring as a Captain. Steve then became a Commercial Airline Pilot retiring in 2005. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial. He is survived by his brother Owen and wife Carol Norgress, his sister Kathy Norgress, along with many loving nieces and nephews. All who knew Steve will remember him as a friend and a person who was full of life, always the life of the party. He will be missed by all. Donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or a Charity of your choice. Please share a memory with the family through our online guest book at www.sealefuneral.com.

