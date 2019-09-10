Stephen P. Norgress, 74, of Deland, Florida, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1945 in Baton Rouge, LA, to Lewis A and Eleanor P Norgress. Steve graduated from Live Oak High School in Watson, LA, and LSU, where he earned his BS in Industrial Tech and through R.O.T.C., achieved his lifelong dream of flying. He served his country in Vietnam as a pilot in the Airforce, retiring as a Captain. Steve then became a Commercial Airline Pilot retiring in 2005. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial. He is survived by his brother Owen and wife Carol Norgress, his sister Kathy Norgress, along with many loving nieces and nephews. All who knew Steve will remember him as a friend and a person who was full of life, always the life of the party. He will be missed by all. Donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or a Charity of your choice. Please share a memory with the family through our online guest book at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany native named commodore of one of the Navy’s most decorated submarine squadrons
- School Board approves change orders, Live Oak High assistant principal
- Denham Springs native Chase Tyler to be inducted into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame
- Single-vessel boating accident on Amite River claims two lives, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says
- Merchants Association opens drawing for ‘Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash’ tickets; Kendall Shaffer replaces Sara Collins in concert lineup
- Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in identifying person who stole wallet from shopper at Juban Road retailer
- FOOTBALL | GIRL POWER! Springfield's Davis, Albany's Alvarado making their marks, and not just because they're females
- FOOTBALL | After season-ending injuries the past two seasons, RJ Serpas unexpectedly takes over as Springfield's starting quarterback
- ‘In his honor’ | Family members, friends collect supplies for deployed troops overseas in memory of fallen U.S. Marine
- Denham Springs Police Department identifies man suspected of defrauding victim suffering from Alzheimer's
Images
Videos
Commented
- POLL | Would you be interested in a set, temporary, or fluctuating millage that provided air conditioning and maintenance for buses? (1)
- UPDATE | Witnesses say victim not armed; jury convicts man in slaying (1)
- Denham Springs Police Department identifies man suspected of defrauding victim suffering from Alzheimer's (1)
- ‘This is more of our district message’ | School system officially reveals new mantra of ‘Livingston M.A.D.E.’ (1)
- Walker City Council condemns house, ends year-long process (1)
- Sheriff Jason Ard re-elected after opponent disqualified (1)
- BREAKING | Councilman proposes ordinance to adopt original 'Envision Livingston' Master Plan (1)
- Parish records show scattered time line for Premier Concrete permitting process (1)
- ‘I’m speechless’ | American Idol winner Laine Hardy inducted into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame (1)
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - August 14, 2019! (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10Free
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10Free
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10Free
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.