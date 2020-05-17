Susan Holder Creel, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 63. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, May 16, 2020, form 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral services will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by three brothers, Glenn Allen Holder, and wife Gloria, James Holder and wife Madeline, and Bobby Holder and wife Nell; sister, Phyllis Godso and husband Charles; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, JoJo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phil and Agnes Holder; husband, Martin Creel; and sister, Rose Holder Bouquet. She brought so much love and joy and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.