Terry Michael Hogue, 66, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home in Denham Springs. He was surrounded by his wife Oreda Gaye and caregivers, Chris and Diane with his dog and friend Princess. Terry loved flying, motorcycles, fishing, guns, eating out, traveling and living life to its fullest. He was also a good friend, nurse, soldier and son-in-law. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Oreda Gaye Morgan Hogue; Princess, his Boston Terrier dog; his aunt, Lucille Starrett; his mother-in-law, Claudette Morgan. He is also survived by his cousin, Alan Starrett, New Zealand. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Dale Hogue and Florence Park Hogue, as well as his stepfather, Jack Gallant. He had many friends who will miss him very much. Special thanks to caregivers Chris, Diane, and Wanda and Amedisys Home Health. Terry was a high School drop out, but in the Army, during the Vietnam War, he received his high school diploma. Terry graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in Psychology. He also received an RN degree from Our Lady of the Lake College, where he was employed for 21 years. He served 30 years in the U.S. Army from which he retired as a Major in 2001. He received a Graduate Degree also from Command and General Staff College with the US Army. Terry grew up in New Orleans, moved to Baton Rouge after graduating from college and serving 2 years at Fort Polk. Later after meeting and marrying his wife, who was a blind date, they bought their home in 1993 in Denham Springs. Denham Springs became his home until his death. Now he has a new home in Heaven with his Lord and Savior. Memorial service at a later date.
