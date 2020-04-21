Thomas “Tom” Walter Green, 88, went to be with Jesus on Easter Sunday April 12th, 2020. Tom was a devoted Christian and a firm believer in our Lord and savior and he loved Jesus wholeheartedly. Tom was born on May 4th, 1931 in Water Valley, Mississippi. He was born to the late Ernest Theodore and Esther Lois Landreth Green. He served his country faithfully during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. Tom was a long-standing member of the El Karubah Shrine Temple. The godly man he was, Tom assisted in the creation and building of Watson Baptist. As an active member of the church he served as a finance committee member. Tom loved attending his Sunday school class, interacting with his classmates, and participating in all church activities. Tom’s hobbies included spending time with family, gardening; especially tomatoes, watching football, politics, quail hunting, good food, and cooking. He is survived by his wife, Lou Kirk Green of 63 years, his four children Ann Harris (Marshall), Tina Anderson (Troy), Fay Reitz (Mike), and Beth Milligan (Randy); his grandchildren John Thomas (JT) Robinson (Meghan), Michael Reitz (McKenzie), Brock Robinson, Meghan Mayer (Jordan), Paige Erwin (Tony), Curt Fremin (Amanda), Alyse Fremin, Glen Anderson (Lindsay), and Russell Anderson; great-grandchildren Annagrace Fremin, Bradley Whitlow, Curtis Fremin IV, Beau Mayer, Blane Mayer, Owen Anderson, and Hanna Anderson. Tom is survived by his sister Katherine Green Taylor, brother Lloyd David Green and numerous nieces and nephews. Proceed in death by his parents and brother; Ernest Theodore Green Jr. Tom was blessed with a large and loving family whom he adored. Due to the current mandate by Gov. Edwards regarding Covid-19, the family is not able to invite the public to a visitation or funeral service as intended. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Denham Springs on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:30AM. Family and friends are invited to watch the service live-streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. http://www.facebook.com/BrandonGThompsonFuneralHome/. In order to be compliant with Gov. Edward’s mandate only immediate family is allowed under the tent and all others please stand a minimum of 10 feet away from the graveside. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Watson Baptist Church, American Heart Association, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and/or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. “And he will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4 Arrangements entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA. For more information and to send the family online condolences, please visit www.thompsoncares.com.
