With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Thomas Walter Shipp, Jr., of Walker, La. Our much beloved husband and father went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 85, on August 20, 2022. Thomas (Tommy) Walter Shipp, Jr., was born in Foley, Alabama, on April 7, 1937. Tommy received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at 9 years old and took this commitment seriously throughout his life. As a young man, Tommy first attended Auburn University, then moved to Louisiana College after being called to full-time service. In 1961, Tommy enrolled in New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where he met his wife, Edwina Lea Williams. The couple lived in New Orleans before moving to Spanish Fort, Alabama, where Tommy served as pastor of Hamilton Baptist Church near Pensacola as well as principal of the White House Forks School. Returning to New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Tommy received a Master’s of Theology in 1967 and remained a diligent student of the Bible throughout his life. In 1972, Tommy founded and pastored Beavercreek Baptist Chapel while in Portland, Oregon. After returning to Louisiana, Brother Tommy served briefly as interim pastor for Carroll Baptist Church before becoming pastor of First Baptist Church of French Settlement, where he would continue to serve for 32 years before retiring for the first time. Next, he served as interim pastor briefly at Doyle Baptist Church in Livingston before serving as interim pastor at Plainview Baptist Church. He officially came out of retirement in 2015 to be their full-time pastor where he and Edwina grew close to the congregation. With great sadness, Tommy retired due to illness in 2022. Tommy had a great desire to share the gospel. One of the things he was known for was making weekly home visits to offer fellowship, counsel, and support. In 2020, he was able to reach even more people with the publication of his book, The Lordship of Jesus Christ. “Brother Tommy” was a missionary, author, teacher, pastor, and faithful disciple and was loved by many. He left this world leaving such a huge impact on so many people and his loss will be greatly felt. We are grateful that although he will be missed, he will not be forgotten. Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Edwina; son, Christopher J. Shipp (Connie); daughters, Sonja ‘Sunny’ Darlene Vallaire (Darren) and Karen Lea Faucheux (Joey); brother, Archie Shipp; sister, Dorothy Harbison; grandchildren, Fanasy Jefcoat (John David), Amanda Germany (Dyson), Jonathan Shipp (Caroline), Max Vallaire, Alex Vallaire, Sarah Faucheux, Haley Faucheux; great-grandchildren, Ethan Deming, Whittman Deming, Eiley Germany, Lucy Shipp, and Rooney Shipp. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas W. Shipp, Sr. and Geraldine Shipp. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the Chapel of Brandon G.Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, August 26, 2022, at Plainview Baptist Church, 25162 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, LA, at 9:00 a.m. until the start of the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
