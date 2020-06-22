Timothy Joseph Hickey, 69, a resident of Summit, MS, and a longtime resident of Amite, LA, passed away June 7, 2020, in Summit. No services are scheduled at this time. Hartman Jones Funeral Home in McComb will handle the arrangements. Timothy was born June 8, 1951 in New Orleans, LA, to William Hickey and Dorothy Hammitt Hickey. He loved motorcycles and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Roberts and her husband Michael of Summit; a son, Ryan Hickey; a brother, Pat Hickey and his wife, Mary of Macon, GA; a sister, Pamela Hickey of McComb; grandchildren, Macee Falgout (Corey), Logan Willey, Kameron Willey; and many other relatives and friends.
