Todd Hutchinson

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest,” Matthew 11:28. Todd C. Hutchinson, 47, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He fought a good fight and never complained during his long battle with cancer. Todd was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He will be missed beyond measure. Todd loved fishing, hunting and his LSU Tigers. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving parents, Bonnie and Calvin Chambers; daughter, Alexus Lynn Hutchinson (fiancé Destin Countryman); stepson, Link Canon; grandchildren, Daxton and Tripp Hutch Countryman; brother, David Chambers; nieces, Raegan and Kendall Chambers; nephew, Dyer Chambers; grandmother, Lola Chambers; uncles, Harold and Dennie Dyer; numerous cousins; “Aunt” Rosemary Arcediano and husband James. A gathering will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 3pm until Celebration of Life Service at 6pm. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Zalpha Harold Dyer, SR. and Martha Lee Dyer and grandfather Clyde Chambers. A special thanks to all the caregivers Deanna Hebert, Miranda Brasseaux and Wendy Stein. A special thank you to Granger Samaha for always being there for us. Todd worked at Comfort Control and we are thankful for their support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Alexus Hutchinson, to help assist with final expenses. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuenral.com.
