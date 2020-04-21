On April 13, 2020, Tom Mons died peacefully at his home after a long illness at the age of 73. Tom was born in Denver, CO during a blizzard in which the ambulance driver broke his wrist while driving over the snow! The rest is history. Tom lived a fun filled life traveling all over the world with his Air Force dad and family. Later after joining the Navy, he would joke that after being around airplanes all his life, he was now looking forward to being on a ship- only to be sent to the USS Lexington-an aircraft carrier that trained fighter pilots for Vietnam. Prior to enlisting in the Navy, Tom attended 2 years of college in Holyoke, MA where he met Sharon, his wife of 52 years. After finishing his tour of duty, Tom graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduation, he was employed by Lorillard Corp for 30 years-retiring in 2006. After retirement, he worked part time in the kitchen at Amite Christian Academy, where he was loved by many children and workers. After giving his heart to Jesus in 1974, Tom’s heartbeat would become his service to his God and church. He was a member of Amite Baptist Church for 42 years, serving as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, counselor coordinator, and choir member. And of course- there was the Easter Drama. Who could forget Tom getting his ear cut off during the arrest of Jesus scene or playing Barrabas, where he jumped off the stage over the first two pews (giving us all a heart attack), and his menacing voice while playing one of the high priests. Tom was a man of many jokes that kept people laughing. He was the king of corny jokes. He never met a stranger and everyone loved him. He is survived by his wife Sharon, son Reverend Frank Mons and wife Caroline; daughter Elizabeth Mons Sanders and husband Brock; sister Nancy Oberliesen and husband Joe; brother Gary Mons and wife Linda; his grandson Frank Mons Jr. and wife Victoria; granddaughters Elianna and Annelise Sanders, sister in laws Nancy Houde and Debbie Frady of Massachusetts, and Joanne Perez of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Thomas Harvey Mons and Kathryn Louise Mons. The family would like to give special thanks to his wonderful caregiver Keanna Huddleston and Pinnacle Hospice of Baton Rouge. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no wake or funeral. Burial will be at Port Hudson National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Live Oak Baptist Church. Remembrances can be given to Live Oak Baptist Mission Fund (35603 Coxe Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70706). I am the WAY, the TRUTH, and the LIFE. No man comes to the Father except through Me--John 14:6. Remember, there is no Plan B- Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor continues to share ideas of what Louisiana life looks like after April 30
- ‘A big teddy bear’ | Family remembers Denham Springs man who passed from COVID-19
- Schools are officially closed, but how will coronavirus impact 2020-21 school year? It’s not too early to think about that, governor says
- ‘He had an army of people praying for him’ | Relatives, friends parade in front of home of Denham Springs man who recovered from COVID-19
- Louisiana receives over 17,000 approvals for PPP loans, totaling $3.75 billion
- Livingston Parish reports two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing local total to seven
- Governor says Louisiana on right path to re-open economy, citizens will determine if that happens
- Entergy substation at corner of Julia and Lamm in Denham Springs explodes Tuesday
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | 2019-2020 ALL-PARISH TEAM
- BOYS BASKETBALL | 2019-2020 ALL-PARISH TEAM
Videos
Audio
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 17, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 15, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 16, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 20, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 14, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 21, 2020!
- Five Star Printing creates barriers for hospital workers
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 27, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 3, 2020!
Collections
Commented
- Obesity most common condition among Livingston Parish COVID-19 fatalities, according to coroner’s office (2)
- Governor says 'Emergency Alert' system will be used to update residents on COVID-19 (2)
- Unemployment claims spike to 119,000, 3,066 claims from Livingston Parish, workforce commission says (1)
- SOFTBALL | Lady Jackets experience their share of growing pains in suspended season (1)
- ‘First the flood, now this’ | Livingston Parish Class of 2020 starts, ends high school in ‘unimaginable’ circumstances with Great Flood, coronavirus (1)
- Ward 2 Marshal Joe Shumate in hospital care for coronavirus (1)
- "Major Disaster Declaration" sought by Gov. Edwards as key medical resources are overwhelmed (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR | We remain Denham Strong! (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Chinese goods are infused into country-wide price structure (1)
- ‘We don’t want to do that’ | A closure of Livingston Parish waterways may be necessary if people don't comply with ban on large gatherings, parish president says (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22Free
-
Apr 22Free
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.