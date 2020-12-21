Tommy Ellis Stewart

Tommy Ellis Stewart

Tommy Ellis Stewart, 73, transitioned peacefully from his Baton Rouge home to his heavenly home on Dec. 17, 2020. A Denham Springs native and a devout Christian, he served for many years as a Baptist Deacon and was passionate about visiting all sick, homebound and hospitalized church members. He was a Vietnam veteran who loved bass fishing, football, baseball and basketball. He was an avid fan of the N.O. Saints and the LSU Tigers. He was a past member of the Masters Bass Club & Sunrisers Kiwanis in Denham Springs. Tommy was an amazing man: gentle, kind and compassionate. He was loved by all who knew him. He was a faithful and devoted husband who is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Wanda Stewart; his three children, Shawn, Mark and Amy Stewart; his sister Janice Honeycutt; grandchildren Elizabeth and Madeline Stewart; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; several special aunts and uncles; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law as well as numerous friends. A member of Jefferson Baptist church, he requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his church or to the charity of your choice. Due to COVID, no funeral will be held. As soon as it is safe to do so, a celebration of his life will be held, hopefully in the very near future.

