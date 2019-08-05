Tonya Marie Hoff Thornton died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Oschner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 45 years old. Tonya was employed with Livingston Parish Public Schools and was a faithful employee at North Corbin Junior High in Walker. She was a resident of Denham Springs and a native Baton Rouge. Graveside service will be on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Felder Cemetery conducted by Pastor Brenda Reed. Tonya is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 17 years, Ernie D. Thornton; sons, Tullie Clarence Thornton, III, Burt A. Thornton, and Michael S. Thornton; a granddaughter, Alaina Thornton; her parents, Henry John Mulkey, and wife, Diane Mulkey and Susan Elaine Crowder; five sisters and two brothers. Tonya was known for her dedication to family, her superb work ethic, and her kind spirit. Memorial donations may be made to the Tonya Thornton Memorial Fund at North Corbin Junior High, 32725 North Corbin Road, Walker, LA 70785. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

