Tracy Clark Benton, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, went to his eternal home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 92 years old. Tracy proudly served his country in the U.S. Airforce and retired as a Master Sergeant. Tracy enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 72 years, Edith Reinninger Benton; son, Dr. Tracy C. Benton, Jr.; daughters, Cheryl Benton Bozeman and husband Robert, Marsha Benton Johnson and husband Bobby; five grandchildren, Kelli Presswood, Chris Benton and wife Madelyn, Kevin Benton, Jamie Bozeman, Melissa Montgomery and husband Michael; eight great-grandchildren, Parker Bozeman, Emerson Presswood, Evie Presswood, Max Montgomery, Mattie Montgomery, Millie Montgomery, Clark Benton and Harris Benton. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 12 p.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Wayne Mack. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Arrangement under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Willis Clyde "Red" Williard, Jr., 77, of Livingston, passed aw…
