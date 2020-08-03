Tracy Clark Benton, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, went to his eternal home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 92 years old. Tracy proudly served his country in the U.S. Airforce and retired as a Master Sergeant. Tracy enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 72 years, Edith Reinninger Benton; son, Dr. Tracy C. Benton, Jr.; daughters, Cheryl Benton Bozeman and husband Robert, Marsha Benton Johnson and husband Bobby; five grandchildren, Kelli Presswood, Chris Benton and wife Madelyn, Kevin Benton, Jamie Bozeman, Melissa Montgomery and husband Michael; eight great-grandchildren, Parker Bozeman, Emerson Presswood, Evie Presswood, Max Montgomery, Mattie Montgomery, Millie Montgomery, Clark Benton and Harris Benton. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 12 p.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Wayne Mack. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Arrangement under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.