Travis B. Clark of Walker, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 80 years old. Travis was a lifelong resident and former Mayor of Walker. He proudly served and was an Army veteran. He was a local steel fabrication business owner until his retirement, after which he devoted countless hours to his various works within the community. Near and dear to his heart was Walker Baptist Church, his Crossway Church family, and the Kiwanis Club of Walker. Travis was an avid race fan. He participated in stock car racing at a younger age and enjoyed traveling to and watching these events for well over 50 years. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his grandchildren. He referred to them as the center of his universe. Unknown random and deliberate acts of kindness were and will continue to be his legacy. Travis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Wesley Clark; his daughter Traci Clark; his son David Clark and wife Jamye; his sister Betty Clark; sisters-in-law Rhonda Clark, Evelyn Stafford, and Judy Owens; several nieces and nephews; and his cherished grandchildren Alli and Jase Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents Cato and Lelea Clark; brothers Gene and Charlie Dave Clark; sister-in-law Tina Clark; in-laws George Melvin and Lula Wesley; brother-in-law Hiram Stafford; and nephew Randall Stafford. To respectfully honor his wishes, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Words of condolence may be mailed to PO Box 218, Walker, LA 70785.

