Travis “Opie” Holden passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home in Denham Springs at the age of 36. He is survived by his parents, Doyle and Gwendolyn Holden; daughter, Karyn Holden; sisters, Lisa Holden, Olivia Lomas (Malcolm) and Alison Holden; brothers , DJ Holden (Lisa Gayle) and Cody Holden and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Oliver and Florine Travis and paternal grandparents, Ira and Margie Holden. He was a member of Encounter Church in Baton Rouge. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

