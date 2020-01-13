Trinity Ray Stewart

Trinity Ray Stewart, a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend of many, passed peacefully at his home in Livingston on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was 26 years old. Trinity was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and spend time with his family and friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his parents, Chris and Christine Stewart; brother, Trampis Brock Stewart; sister, Bella McLin; grandmother, Margaret Newland; numerous aunts, uncles, and a host of loving family members and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Newland Stewart Gregus; brother, Christopher Jeffrey “C.J.” Stewart, Jr.; two sisters, Hannah Rose Corio, Toni Lynn Corio; grandmother, Mary Stewart; and grandfathers, Ray Newland and Abbot Stewart Sr. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Livingston on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Religious Services at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Carlin Sanders. Burial will follow at James Chapel Cemetery, in Holden. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

