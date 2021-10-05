Troy Glenn Gibson, 56, went to his eternal home on Friday, October 1, 2021. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother, Lota Lamonica (John); father, Kenneth Gibson; brothers, Michael LeBouef, Kenneth LeBouef (Pam),and James Gibson (Patty); nieces, Kristen Lebouef, Samantha LeBouef, Francesca Laurant, Mallory Blumreich, and Morgan Gibson; nephews, Spencer LeBouef, and Garrett Gibson; great-niece, Addison LeBouef; and great-nephew, Braeden Laurant. He is also survived by the staff of doctors, nurses and caregivers at Pinecrest Supports and Services in Pineville, LA. where he received the ultimate medical and personal care for the challenges he had been given in this life. Troy was a beautiful child of God and now he rests in the arms of his maker. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., conducted by Fr. Matthew Graham. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at http://www.sealefuneral.com.

