Truett Noris Thon passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the age of 84 into the loving arms of Jesus. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a retired teacher and softball coach for West Monroe High School. He was proud of his softball girls. He was inducted into LSCA Hall of Fame in 1992, was on the City Council in West Monroe, loved golf and dealing in antiques. After retiring he moved to Baton Rouge to work for The Housing Authority, there he met and married Brenda dell Gremillion, his wife of 22 years and was a member of Hosanna First Assembly. Truett made many friends everywhere he went. He is preceded in death by his mother, Olla Reid Thorn; father, Rev. James Thorn; brother, Jessie Dale Thorn; and first wife, Bennie Sue Thorn. Truett is survived by stepsons Rodney Gremillion and wife Tammy of Denham Springs, Randall Gremillion and wife Beverly of Baton Rouge, stepdaughters Bonnie Drake and husband Lane of Walker, Darlene Guidry and husband Steven of Denham Springs, 13 stepgrandchildren, and 10 step great-grandchildren. Services to be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Air Force military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosanna First Assembly, 8850 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.