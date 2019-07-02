Tyler Lane Fox
Tyler Lane Fox, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Walker, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the age of 43. Tyler proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding with his father and brother. He is survived by his wife, Melanie A. Fox; father, Stephen Fox and wife Fran; sisters, Holly Fox, Rachel Woolfley, Rebekah Navarro and husband, Steve; brothers, Ryan Fox and wife Kyna, Adam Fox, Sam Fox and wife Ansley, Andrew Woolfley and wife, Tracy, Joseph Woolfley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Tyler is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Brown. A gathering to celebrate Tyler’s life will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

