Tyra Lee Theresa Permenter Farris, 56, of Amite, LA, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as she joined her Savior in heaven. Tyra was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and very proud grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Barry Farris; children, Barry Farris Jr. (Sharilyn), Theresa Farris Vaughan (Dennis), Winter Farris Parker, and Candy Farris; son-in-law, David Parker; grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, James, Corey, Brett, Dylan, Hunter, Paige, Daralyn, Dale, Kenny, Junior, Haley, and Lanelee; siblings, Harold Permenter (Dennie), Connie Smith (Robert), Arlis Pilch, and Thomas Klug; stepfather, Fred Klug. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Permenter Klug; father, Harold Permenter; and brother, Mike Permenter. Visitation will be held at Judson Baptist Church, Walker, on Monday, Jan. 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Merlin McCon. Burial will follow on the grounds of Judson Baptist Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.