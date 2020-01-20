Tyra Lee Theresa Permenter Farris, 56, of Amite, LA, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as she joined her Savior in heaven. Tyra was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and very proud grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Barry Farris; children, Barry Farris Jr. (Sharilyn), Theresa Farris Vaughan (Dennis), Winter Farris Parker, and Candy Farris; son-in-law, David Parker; grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, James, Corey, Brett, Dylan, Hunter, Paige, Daralyn, Dale, Kenny, Junior, Haley, and Lanelee; siblings, Harold Permenter (Dennie), Connie Smith (Robert), Arlis Pilch, and Thomas Klug; stepfather, Fred Klug. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Permenter Klug; father, Harold Permenter; and brother, Mike Permenter. Visitation will be held at Judson Baptist Church, Walker, on Monday, Jan. 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Merlin McCon. Burial will follow on the grounds of Judson Baptist Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Impairment suspected in fatal Maurepas crash that claims the life of Prairieville man, State Police say
- Lockdown at Juban Parc Junior after LPSO deputies dispatched to school; principal says situation ‘resolved quickly’
- ‘Today we celebrate you’ | Livingston Parish students win all six ‘Yes I Can!’ awards
- DOTD announces I-12 lane closures between Albany and Livingston
- Denham Springs man arrested for obscenity charges after repeated complaints
- Denham Springs offers course for individual post-disaster response
- Labarre Associates announces sale of facilities management arm to FMM, focus moves to design and construction
- Grand Country Junction to celebrate 13 years during anniversary show Jan. 18
- Walker moves forward with $5.9 million bid for new city hall
- Potential 'mega-subdivision' between Juban and 447 delayed due to wetlands; total lot count reduced
Images
Videos
Commented
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Lady Eagles get into gear in the second quarter to register win at Istrouma (2)
- Report: Medicaid expansion has produced 'disastrous results' (1)
- Planning to use fireworks for New Year's? Pyrotechnics banned in Denham Springs, Walker but allowed in unincorporated Livingston Parish (1)
- Louisiana governor and state treasurer at odds over spending unclaimed money (1)
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Pierre scores 30 points to help Live Oak hand Lakeshore its first in-state loss (1)
- Tensions rise as parish council discusses grant application scoring; Talbert suggests council establish committee (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Denham Springs High's Kate Thompson (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22Free
-
Jan 22Free
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
- Updated
Tyra Lee Theresa Permenter Farris, 56, of Amite, LA, passed aw…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.