Ursula Beate Kusche Hoehne, 88, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. She served her Lord and church as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector as well as teaching C.C.D. classed and serving on the board at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ricarda and Allen Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Hoehne; and parents, Joseph and Maria Kusche. There will be a private family celebration at a later date.

