Van Joseph Sanchez, a native of Maurepas and resident of Albany, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. He was a retired machinist for American Can Company in New Orleans for 28 years. He loved watching sports on TV, gardening, cooking, telling stories of his past, and he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Howze Sanchez; sons, Joel Sanchez and John Sanchez; daughters, Jodi Gunter, Colette Sanchez, and Andrea Sanchez; grandchildren, Joseph Paul Sanchez, Michael Caleb Sanchez, Maria Elana Sanchez, Taylor Lynn Ferguson, Chanel Ann Ferguson, and Nicole Lenora Gunter; great-granddaughter, Destanie Hope Harrell. Preceded in death by parents, Felix Sanchez and Alice Marie Brown Sanchez; siblings, sister Alberta Poche, brothers Alvin P. Sanchez, Renny “Fritz” Sanchez, Alphage Chloe Sanchez, Edwin “Putt” Sanchez; son, Tommy Van Sanchez; and grandson, Nicholas Paul Harrell. Special thanks to Nurse Janet Becnel and New Century Hospice for their phenomenal caregiving and support. Also to Mrs. Brenda Baham and staff at Albertsons Savon Pharmacy for their gracious love and help over the years. He had requested that he wanted no services to be held and to be buried in Stafford Cemetery No. 1 in Holden.
