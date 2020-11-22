Velma Barton Davidson, age 86, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 16, 1934 in Clio, LA, and lived her entire life there. She married the love of her life, Faust, in 1951 and they were married 69 years. Velma was a wonderful cook and homemaker and later dedicated over 30 years in the education field. She adored her family and always made sure they had everything they needed. Velma was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother who will be forever missed. Velma is survived by her husband, Edwin Faust Davidson; son, Albert Kennard Davidson and wife Lucille; granddaughters, Yvette Davidson Hill and husband James, Charlene McCarroll; great-granddaughter, Sophie Elaine Hill; and sister, Gail Vauclin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawton E. Barton Sr. and Mary Glover Barton; brothers, Lawton E. Barton Jr., Glen Barton, Thevis Barton; and sister, Florence Wallace. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maud and Mary Memorial Fund of Huff Chapel at 30000 Huff Chapel Rd, Springfield, LA 70462 in honor of Mrs. Velma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Huff Chapel United Methodist Church from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. Interment will follow in Davidson Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- FOOTBALL | Springfield's football season ends because of clerical issue involving an ineligible player
- Denham Springs High elects 2020 homecoming court
- Albany woman dies in single-vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish
- ‘A die-hard Eagles fan’ | Live Oak High special needs senior realizes dream of scoring a touchdown for his favorite team
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office: Denham Springs woman faces murder charge following alleged argument with male acquaintance
- French Settlement unveils this year’s homecoming court
- ‘King of Swamp Pop’ Van Broussard passes away at 83
- State Police: Denham Springs woman dies in crash trying to walk across Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge
- Livingston Parish schools don’t yet intend to go to all-virtual format, superintendent says
- State Police release names of those involved in fatal crash on Highway 1019 Thursday afternoon
Videos
Audio
Collections
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Springfield at Holden | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Ouachita Christian at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Northshore at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- BASKETBALL | Walker Jamboree | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Springfield at Holden | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Pineville at Live Oak | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs at Live Oak | Photo Gallery I
- FOOTBALL | Central at Walker | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak at Walker | Photo Gallery
Commented
- SWIMMING | Parish schools wrap up CCSL Championships (3)
- Authorities find ‘no criminal action’ following investigation into ‘derogatory’ post aimed at students; district leaders searching for source (1)
- Middle school teacher booked on peeping Tom charge in Livingston Parish, resigns from position (1)
- Gov. Edwards warns of ‘horrendous results’ if holiday celebrations aren’t altered amid COVID-19 (1)
- OPINION | More than 145 million reasons to demand transparency (1)
- Remains of Walker man missing since summer 2019 found in Tangipahoa Parish (1)
- General Services Administration: 'Ascertainment has not yet been made' on election outcome (1)
- OPINION | After mail-in election, Biden must deliver on postal reform (1)
- Despite petition calling an end to COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Edwards says ‘Louisiana remains in Phase Three’ (1)
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office called to investigate ‘derogatory’ online comments toward Springfield High students (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Helen Margurette Everett LaVergne, a beautiful loving and devo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.