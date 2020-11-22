Velma Barton Davidson, age 86, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 16, 1934 in Clio, LA, and lived her entire life there. She married the love of her life, Faust, in 1951 and they were married 69 years. Velma was a wonderful cook and homemaker and later dedicated over 30 years in the education field. She adored her family and always made sure they had everything they needed. Velma was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother who will be forever missed. Velma is survived by her husband, Edwin Faust Davidson; son, Albert Kennard Davidson and wife Lucille; granddaughters, Yvette Davidson Hill and husband James, Charlene McCarroll; great-granddaughter, Sophie Elaine Hill; and sister, Gail Vauclin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawton E. Barton Sr. and Mary Glover Barton; brothers, Lawton E. Barton Jr., Glen Barton, Thevis Barton; and sister, Florence Wallace. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maud and Mary Memorial Fund of Huff Chapel at 30000 Huff Chapel Rd, Springfield, LA 70462 in honor of Mrs. Velma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Huff Chapel United Methodist Church from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. Interment will follow in Davidson Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

