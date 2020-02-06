Velma Lucille “Cille” Brown Baker Henderson
Velma Lucille “Cille” Brown Baker Henderson, 91, a native of Dry Fork, MS, and resident of Walker, LA, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She retired after 26 years with the Livingston Parish Police Jury - Food Stamp Division. She loved cooking, gardening, activities with the ladies at church and meeting her sisters in earlier years to go eat and shop. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Dianne B. D'Armond and Randy; son and daughter-in-law, Denver J. Baker and Lisa; grandchildren, Chad D'Armond and wife, Shelly, Kelly D'Armond, Chase Baker, Lacy Gibbs and husband, Derek; great-grandchildren, Madison Cresie, Ryan D'Armond, Riley D'Armond, Jace Landry, Rylinn D'Armond; along with many other grand and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. and Hattie P. Brown; husbands, Jimmy Baker, E.E. Henderson; brothers, T.J. Brown, Norris Brown; sisters, Mae Breithaupt, Mary Johnson. Visitation will be at Satsuma Baptist Church Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service to follow conducted by Rev. Brad Delaughter. Burial at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Special thank you to the wonderful people with The Hospice of Baton Rouge for taking exceptional care of our loved one.

