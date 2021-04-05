Vera Elizabeth “Betty” Hill

Vera Elizabeth “Betty” Hill

Vera Elizabeth “Betty” Hill passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Pflugerville, Texas, on March 23, 2021, at 81 years old. Betty was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana. She graduated from Denham Springs High School and pursued a career in banking until her daughter Julie was born. It was then that she discovered her true vocation as a homemaker. She found joy in focusing on her family, her pets, and treasured being a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed bowling, gardening, watching game shows, and going to lunch with friends. Betty was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Betty is survived by her husband of 57 years, Pat Hill; her daughter Julie Keen and her husband Kevin; her grandchildren Mary-Jordan Keen Zamora and her husband John; Madeline Keen; and great-grandchildren Braden Zamora, Browning Zamora, Liam Kajioka, and Landon Kajioka. Betty is also survived by her sister Gwen Lanier, and her husband Mike. Betty was a kind and generous soul, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. No memorial services are currently scheduled.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.