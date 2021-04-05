Vera Elizabeth “Betty” Hill passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Pflugerville, Texas, on March 23, 2021, at 81 years old. Betty was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana. She graduated from Denham Springs High School and pursued a career in banking until her daughter Julie was born. It was then that she discovered her true vocation as a homemaker. She found joy in focusing on her family, her pets, and treasured being a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed bowling, gardening, watching game shows, and going to lunch with friends. Betty was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Betty is survived by her husband of 57 years, Pat Hill; her daughter Julie Keen and her husband Kevin; her grandchildren Mary-Jordan Keen Zamora and her husband John; Madeline Keen; and great-grandchildren Braden Zamora, Browning Zamora, Liam Kajioka, and Landon Kajioka. Betty is also survived by her sister Gwen Lanier, and her husband Mike. Betty was a kind and generous soul, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. No memorial services are currently scheduled.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Denham Springs Police Department locates missing 14-year-old
- Check out the schedule for this weekend’s Denham Springs Fair
- Two-vehicle crash shuts down Lockhart Road Monday night
- Denham Springs man apprehended in East Baton Rouge after robbing credit union on Rushing Road
- Albany Middle principal named semi-finalist for state ‘Principal of the Year’ award
- What’s coming up in Livingston Parish - April 1
- ‘Something good for all of us’ | Four Seasons Farmers Market to kick off April 3
- One year ago today, Livingston Parish confirmed its first COVID-19 death. The total is now at 200.
- Denham Springs man receives 10 years with department of corrections after pleading no contest to fourth DWI offense
- TRACK & FIELD | Denham Springs, Springfield win boys titles at parish meet
Videos
Collections
- SOFTBALL | Walker defeats Live Oak, 10-1 | Photo Gallery
- TRACK & FIELD | Livingston Parish Championship | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Walker secures 5-0 win against Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- Third-graders compete in annual MATHlete competition | Photo Gallery
- Live Oak scores 5-4 win over Central | Photo Gallery
- BASEBALL | Live Oak holds off Zachary for 4-1 win | Photo Gallery
- Dozens receive COVID-19 vaccine at local clinic | Photo Gallery
- Thousands come out for Denham Springs Fair | Photo Gallery
- Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic held in Livingston Parish | Photo Gallery
Commented
- School Board Association recognizes Rep. Mincey as 'Legislator of the Year' (1)
- PODCAST | Group Therapy - Episode 4! (1)
- ‘Right place at the right time’ | Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy recognized for saving person from burning car (1)
- State Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr. hosts Livingston Parish 'Drainage Education' summit (1)
- Driver arrested, charged with third DWI after bursting through north side of Sport 'N Center in Denham Springs (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.